Currently “dormant” governance and audit committees will remain so until a bylaw change is approved by the Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association board of directors.

A proposed bylaw change was part of the June board packet, received a recommendation for the July current-business agenda and can be viewed at http://explorethevillage.com/members/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/15RecommendedRevisions-to-Bylaws-Art.-XII.pdf.

"Article XII revisions address 2 committee conflicts in Section 4 item H, and 4 committee conflicts in Section 4 item C," board chair Cindi Erickson said in an email.

"The governance committee was in the process of revising its charter and, possibly, its composition when we had to go dormant," she said. "So I really did not want anyone to think that Article XII amendment is about keeping the same member makeup of the governance committee, because we are in the process of examining that issue. We just need to be able to do so, but cannot while dormant. "

Current members of the dormant governance committee members include the chief executive officer and several board directors. The governance committee serves an advisory role to the board.

"My point is that I didn’t want the reader to think that we’re doing Article XII revisions so that the committee composition could continue as is. We need the Article XII revisions so that the governance committee can become un-dormant and continue its work of reformation, including an examination of committee composition," Erickson said.

Erickson said directors are working to try to find the right solution.

Following June’s board meeting on June 19, some property owners have continued to contend the board chair “improperly” suspended bylaws to hold the June 18 meeting to develop plans to resolve the issue.

But Erickson denies that any bylaws were violated in the June 18 meeting. The chair was responding July 3 to emailed questions. Erickson called the special meeting after a property owner pointed out the governance committee had been in violation of bylaws since the panel’s inception two years earlier.

Erickson announced at June’s board meeting the board had “suspended the rules” in a special meeting the day earlier to develop a solution. The June 18 vote was 4-3 to suspend the rules, but it was not along old-new member lines. The Voice incorrectly reported the 4-3 vote was along old-new member lines, Erickson said.

What rules were suspended June 18? “No specific rule – just a general rule of prudence and transparency, so that no property owner felt that we were behaving as if the conflict doesn’t exist,” Erickson said in the email. “Because the legitimacy of the governance committee had been called into question due to the conflict, I chose that phraseology to acknowledge that we would be convening one meeting to address this specific newfound issue.”

Would it be advantageous to have a governance committee comprised solely of owners who are not directors or a POA employee? “The duties and responsibilities in the charter should advise committee composition. The governance committee was in the process of revising its charter for board consideration when this Article XII issue came up, so I cannot predict whether those recommended revisions will impact committee composition.

“The governance committee is dormant until the bylaws conflict is resolved, and so no further work on revising its charter is happening. Having said that, and as I have said publicly multiple times, property owner assistance with some of the governance committee duties and responsibilities would be welcome and appreciated,” she said.

Can a POA employee serve on a POA committee? “It depends what is meant by ‘serve.’ It is important to realize that only the ACC, appeals, and audit committees have any authority delegated to them by the board,” Erickson said.

“Therefore, in all other cases, “serving” can be considered anonymous with ‘advising,’ even when the serving member votes on various topics within the committee’s scope. There is nothing in the bylaws or policy guide (both posted on the POA website as governing documents) that prevents POA employees from serving on POA committees, to my knowledge,” the board chair said.

Would dissolving the governance and audit committees, which are both in violation of bylaws, then creating the committees with new charters, have been an option?

“To dissolve committees and to approve revised charters also requires board action. The board’s practice has been to introduce a topic one month, then vote on it the next month so that the community has an opportunity to weigh in on the issue under consideration. This is what is happening with the Article XII’s proposed revisions – it was introduced to the board as new business on June 19, and set for a board vote on July 17," she said.

Erickson said the audit committee has important work later in July, so time is of the essence. “If the board approves the proposed bylaws Article XII amendments on July 17, all known conflicts between committee charters and Article XII will be resolved.

“The governance committee is dormant until the bylaws conflict is resolved, and so no further work on revising its charter is happening. Having said that, and as I have said publicly multiple times, property owner assistance with some of the governance committee duties and responsibilities would be welcome and appreciated,” she said.

What is the difference between a board policy and a bylaw? “I found this online – it is the best explanation I have found, to my understanding: ‘Policies are known as by-laws when their scope is regulated by government. Organizations, as a requirement of legal incorporation in most jurisdictions, are required to establish by-laws in respect to specific matters. These are usually matters that relate to the functioning of the board and its relationship to the members or shareholders and voting rights. Legislation typically identifies what issues are to be addressed in by-laws.’

For non-profit organizations, in level of descending authority are state laws, the POA Declaration, the articles of incorporation, bylaws and policies.

Erickson asks for property owners’ patience. “The board is committed to rectifying all inconsistencies within and among our governing documents that could prove harmful to the Association if left unaddressed. We expect to be turning to members of the community to assist us with identifying those inconsistencies so that they can be dealt with systematically.

“We ask the community’s patience as we address them as expeditiously as possible, while also guiding our association forward through the upcoming planning and budget processes in the coming months,” she said.

Property owner Lloyd Sherman, an unsuccessful candidate in this year’s board election, contends in a statement that the governance committee should have no POA employees or directors. “To have this committee comprised of board members and the person the board is responsible for managing is akin to having a fox guarding the hen house,” said Sherman. “ You cannot provide governance to your own actions and policies without creating an atmosphere of distrust.”

Sherman created the statement for June’s board meeting, but was unable to attend. Sherman’s statement and other information by those questioning the board’s action is at https://hotspringsvillagepeople.com/.



Updated July 11 to correct the June 18 meeting vote information and to clarify that the board is looking at the governance committee's composition.