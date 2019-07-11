Two Fort Smith-area women have been appointed to Arkansas commissions directly tied to their fields.

Fort Smith Community School of the Arts Executive Director Rosilee Russell was reappointed to the Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. Her appointment expires in July 2021.

Physical therapist Velvet Medlock of Greenwood was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy. She replaces Dr. Ginger Fenter on the board, and her appointment expires in July 2022.

Russell and Medlock were two of 14 appointments to state commissions announced by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday.