A homeowner, who resides outside of Stuttgart city limits, was taken into custody on animal cruelty charges after authorities discovered approximately 70 dogs and cats living in deplorable conditions.

According to Arkansas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Charles Leech, the investigation started a week ago after a tip was received involving animal hoarding at 2C & B Lane, outside of Stuttgart on the 10th Street extension.

After receiving a search warrant deputies found approximately 70 dogs and cats, some inside the residence without any air, while the others were outside in pens around 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.

Sources report a hole was discovered that had ten deceased dogs buried inside.

"We found different dogs and cats that were not taken care of," said Leech. "They ranged from deceased animals, animals that couldn't be saved and animals with several injuries."

The animals were transported to the DeWitt Animal Shelter and the Saline County Animal Shelter.

"The Stuttgart Police Department, Dewitt Animal Control and a local DeWitt Veterinarian assisted with the investigation," said Leech. "We suspect more charges are to come."

Donations are being accepted to restore the health of the animals such as dewormer, flea and tick medicine, medicine for insect bites as well as food and water.

Anyone wishing to donate food and water can drop off items at the Arkansas County Sheriff's Office or the DeWitt Police Department.