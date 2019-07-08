OKLAHOMA CITY — Two 4-year-old children are among five people who have drowned in Oklahoma during the Fourth of July holiday week, according to law enforcement officials.

A 4-year-old girl Edmond girl was pronounced dead Sunday after her body was pulled from Lake Eufaula, about 110 miles east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The child went missing from a residence about 11 a.m. and her body was located around 1:30 p.m. about 20 feet from the shoreline in about 5 feet of water, troopers said. The child's name was not released.

On Saturday, a 4-year-old Oklahoma City boy drowned at Lake Murray, about 113 miles south of Oklahoma City, the patrol said. He also wasn't identified.

Authorities in Davis said a 27-year-old woman from North Texas died Wednesday when she slipped from a ledge and didn't resurface at Turner Falls, about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City. And a 39-year-old man is also believed to have drowned at that popular tourist destination after disappearing on Friday. They have not been identified.

Troopers also said that Robert Leo Kollasch of Austin, Texas, died Thursday while swimming in Lake Altus, about 110 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.