Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Joshua David Liddell, 23, and Desiree Kenae James, both of Fayetteville, recorded July 1.

John Robert Allen 3rd, 32, and Teri Denise Wells, 39, both of White Hall, recorded June 27.

Daniel Dewayne Coleman, 36, and Samantha Jo Robinson, 32, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 27.

Robert Wayne Nanny, 41, of Pine Bluff, and Lori Ann Slawson, 44, of Sheridan, recorded July 3.

Shane Tyler Harrison, 27, and Ashley Renea Harrison, 29, both of White Hall, recorded July 3.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn’t available this week.