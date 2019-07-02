Three days before the Fourth of July, Nike cancelled its new USA-themed sneaker featuring an American Revolution-era flag commonly referred to as the "Betsy Ross flag."

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who is sponsored by Nike, reportedly told the company that he and others found the flag offensive and associated with slavery, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The new Air Max 1 USA was slated to go on sale this week in time for the holiday. Kaepernick reportedly contacted Nike after images of the shoe started appearing online.

According to the Journal, Nike asked for retailers to return the shoes after shipping them out without providing an explanation. SneakerNews.com reports that retail cost was $140.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” Nike said in a statement to CNN Business.

There has already been some public backlash toward Nike since the news broke on Monday.

Arizona's Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, announced on Tuesday morning that he would rescind financial incentives that his state offered the company to move there.

“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here,” he tweeted.

View the full tweet thread here.

Kaepernick has not commented on the situation.

The quarterback has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he became a polarizing figure in sports by sitting on the bench — and later, kneeling — during the national anthem before games as a protest against police brutality and racial inequality. He ultimately settled with the NFL over accusations that he was blacklisted from the league due to his protests.

He partnered with Nike for an advertising campaign last year with the tagline, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”