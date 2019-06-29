Residents can no longer have utility bills rounded to the next dollar for the difference to be donated to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Mark Moll, local attorney, recently told the Times Record he took part in this option for roughly 20 years. This means if Moll’s utility bill was $50.50, he would pay $51 and have the remaining 50 cents go to the Parks Department.

Joshua Robertson, deputy director of business administration for utilities, said this can’t be done anymore.

“The new system will not allow us to round customer bills to the nearest dollar for denotations to the Parks Department,” Robertson wrote in an email. “Citizens are able to donate directly to the Parks Department if they so choose.”

Moll conceded that a customer could write a donation check to the department on occasion, but it’s not as convenient as an automatic round up when statements are released and paid.

A new billing system was implemented at the beginning of December as a branch off of the city’s new Enterprise Resource Planning system. It was also supposed to work seamlessly with the new digital water meters, but several things caused a host of issues and confusion.

Some issues included longer billing cycles for a temporary period, more accurate water meter usage charging accurately, a handful of system errors, an instance where the system accidentally double billed auto-draft customers due to a technical support error and a lack of training for some department employees.

According to the 2019 budget, Parks and Recreation receives the majority of its funding from the general fund and the one-eighth cent sales tax. This money goes toward normal operations and capital improvement projects. A small portion of operations funding comes from the Streets Maintenance fund.

Organizations and individuals may also donate to the department, many of which donate to specific park projects.

“The monthly contribution may not be much but it adds up over time, and I suspect many more people are willing to ‘round up’ than to take the time periodically to write a check,” Moll said. “The Utilities Department may have a new system, but, to me, it’s not as good as the old system.”