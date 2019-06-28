The Stuttgart Police Department have been cleaning the streets of Stuttgart as multiple arrests have been made in the past week in connection with drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, June 21 at 9:30 p.m. Det. Brodie Faughn was on a traffic stop backing up an SPD Patrol Officer when a female began walking past them at a fast pace as if she was trying to get away from someone.

According to the SPD Incident Report Det. Brodie pulled up next to the female and advised her who he was and wanted to check on her due to the fact she looked to be in fear.

The 31-year-old white female began to get sweaty and nervous while Det. Brodie was speaking to her. When asked if she was ok and needed medical attention she stated the officer was harassing her.

Det. Brodie then asked why would she think that never having contact with him. He then asked her casually if she had anything illegal on her or had taken anything to affect her health.

The suspect then looked down at her makeup bag and stated, “Can I just throw them away?”

Det. Brodie then asked what she wanted to throw away to which she replied, “He had used two rigs.”

On her free will, the female suspect stated she does Methamphetamine to help her physical health. Once she showed Det. Brodie the syringes, she was placed into custody for felony possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to ingest.

Det. Brodie then asked her she had anything else on her he needed to know about which the suspect responded she had two more in her bra.

Once they arrived at the police department, Det. Brodie checked his back seat and recovered a small pipe with a green substance identified as marijuana, which the suspect stated, was given to her by her neighbor.

A female officer removed the other syringes. Four more syringes were recovered from her makeup bag and the suspect was transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center and charged with Possession of Control Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia to Ingest Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The following day at 5:36 p.m. Ptl. Officer Chris Holmes was driving east down 6th street when he witnessed 38-year-old white female leaving the yard of a residence.

She was riding a bike with a backpack on her back and another bike in her arms.

Holmes stopped and made contact with the suspect and asked if she lived at the residence. She replied no.

She was then asked if the owner of the house knew the suspect was taking the bike, which she replied no but it was her bike. After identifying herself she was ran through the SPD dispatch that advised the officer that she had an outstanding warrant in Prairie County.

The suspect was advised about her warrant and placed under arrest. When asked if she had anything on her that he needed to know about she stated she had methamphetamines, marijuana in the front pocket of the bag on her back and a pipe in her bra.

Holmes searched the backpack. Inside the front pocket was a bag containing a clear crystal-like substance and a green leafy substance rolled in a paper that smelled like marijuana.

The suspect then reached into her bra and pulled out a glass pipe containing a brown substance rolled in a paper towel.

Det. Josh Addison was contacted and the suspect was transported to Arkansas County Detention Center and charged with Possession of controlled substance, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of a scheduled IV controlled as well as a probation violation and a hold for another department.