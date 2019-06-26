A Poteau police officer and LeFlore County sheriff's deputy have been ruled justified in shooting a man June 11 in a convenience store.

Officer James Lowe and a deputy not identified Tuesday shot Jaquon Thompson to death the morning of June 11 inside an E-Z Mart, 1200 Broadway St., while Thompson reportedly held a store clerk at knifepoint. Oklahoma District 16 Attorney Jeff Smith announced Tuesday he has determined the officers' actions "were justified and necessary to prevent the imminent bodily harm or death of the store clerk" after reviewing the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident, he stated in a District 16 news release.

Lowe around 4:45 a.m. June 11 reportedly entered the front of the store and shot Thompson once after Thompson refused to let the clerk go. The deputy heard the shot, entered the store and shot Thompson a second time as he struggled on the floor with the clerk, according to OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman.

Lowe on Tuesday remained on paid administrative leave until officials have completed all post-incident procedures, according to a Poteau police news release.