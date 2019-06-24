The Fort Smith Board of Directors is set to talk about an extension for the flood relief center and the Convention Center at its next study session.

Before the study session officially begins, the directors are set to hold a brief special meeting to vote on a contract extension with Central Mall to utilize the former Sears location as a centralized flood relief location.

The site was previously offered to the city until June 30 at no cost other than liability insurance. As flood recovery continues, the city hopes to keep the resources at the same location.

“The city entered into a short-term lease in case the space was not needed beyond the time of the flood,” City Administrator Carl Geffken wrote in a memo.

With the building being the multi-agency resource center and where the temporary FEMA offices are, Geffken said an extension is needed. The initial extension will be through Sept. 30.

Geffken and Gary Ogzewalla, general manager, agreed to a $5,000 per month rental fee or 56 cents per square foot. The city will also pay for utilities, which is about $4,500 to $5,500 per month, Geffken wrote in an email to the Board of Directors.

The board will also hear from the Oak View Group about management of the Fort Smith Convention Center.

According to a document provided in the agenda, Oak View Group “provides comprehensive planning work in collaboration with facility owners” to ensure viability of projects.

Some of the services provided are booking, marketing, finance, management of third-party contracts, box office management, food and beverages, operations and custodial services.

The report says the city would see privatization benefits such as operational efficiencies, staffing, sales and marketing improvements, avoidance of political influence and bureaucracy and would reduce the reliance on tax dollars.

The presentation boasts relationships with some of the largest booking groups, conference venues and organizations dedicated to business development. It notes partnerships with the NBA, NHL and Warner Music.

According to the presentation, Oak View Group is set to invest more than $3.5 billion into arenas and event centers in the next five years.

Some of its clients include the new arena at the Seattle Center, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County Event Center, the University of Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, the University of Houston athletic facilities, the new arena for the University of Texas at Austin and the Grand Junction, Colorado, convention center and theater.

The board will meet at noon Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library.