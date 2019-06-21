Arkansas

Apple Blossom Boutique & More LLC was incorporated by Amanda Fisher, 37 OE Fisher Lane, DeWitt, June 13.

Yancopin IV LLC was incorporated by James N. Moss Jr., 52 Northcutt Lane, Stuttgart, June 10.

Bradley

Our Own Lawn Care & Right Of Ways LLC was incorporated by Zach Newton, 116 N. Watson St., Warren, June 11.

Dallas

FMS Of Fordyce Inc. was incorporated by Phyllis Mosley, 1709 College St., Fordyce, June 12.

Desha

Slick Rick Trucking LLC was incorporated by Ricky Boothe, 306 Arkansas 1, McGehee, June 10.

Drew

P Chatman Hauling LLC was incorporated by Paul D. Chatman, 1853 Highway 172 E, Wilmar, June 13.

T&T Materials Testing LLC was incorporated by Tonya Rawls, 977 Highway 172, Wilmar, June 11.

Grant

Tier 1 Heating & Air Co. was incorporated by Tracy P. Tiernan , 1051 Grant 74, Sheridan, June 14.

Jefferson

Greater Emmanuel Church Of God In Christ was incorporated by Dennis Johnson, 3701 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff, June 13.

Artkdmx LLC was incorporated by Kimiara Johnson, 1202 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff, June 13.

Gurkirit LLC was incorporated by Baljit Kaur, 7005 Sheridan Road, Pine Bluff, June 12.

Jdm&Ajh Cleans LLC was incorporated by Julie Morris, 2804 Byron Ave., Pine Bluff, June 14.

Loads Logistics LLC was incorporated by Joseph Gregory Epperson, 6101 Timber Ridge Drive, Pine Bluff, June 11.

Sensoiree LLC was incorporated by Kimiara Johnson, 1202 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff, June 13.

Lincoln

Kuntry Boy Lawn Care LLC was incorporated by Virginia Gillespie, 3499 Autumn Hills Road, Star City, June 12.