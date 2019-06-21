The Rev. Ken Thornton, pastor of Pine Bluff First Baptist Church, will review the book, “Where Is God When It Hurts?” at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in the fellowship hall of the church, 6501 S. Hazel St.

“Where Is God When It Hurts?” is written by Philip Yancey, who looks at pain — physical, emotional, and spiritual — and helps people understand why they suffer, according to a news release.

“This book speaks to those for whom life sometimes just doesn’t make sense. And it will help equip anyone who wants to reach out to someone in pain but just doesn’t know what to say,” according to the release.

Thornton has been pastor of Pine Bluff First Baptist Church since Jan. 1 2013. He has also served more than 20 years in the United States Air Force as an active duty and reserve member, and retired from military service on Feb. 11, 2019, according to the release.

He is a veteran of 10 duty station assignments and has deployed in support of operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, and in support of overseas contingency operations.

The pastor received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1982 from Central Baptist College at Conway, a Master of Divinity degree in 1989 from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary at Memphis, Tenn., completed a full-year residency in clinical pastoral education in 2006 at the Wilford Hall Medical Center at San Antonio, Texas, and received a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership degree in 2007 from Webster University at St. Louis, Mo.

He is married to the former Ann Johnson of England, Ark., and they have two sons and four grandchildren.

The public is invited to attend the book review. Door prizes and refreshments will be furnished.