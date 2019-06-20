Health departments in Sebastian, Crawford, Logan and Franklin counties are among those offering hepatitis A and tetanus vaccinations to those impacted by recent flooding. The vaccinations will be provided at no cost to the patient, but patients should bring their insurance information with them if they have it, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Because of the possibility of a debris-related injury after a flood, it is recommended that all responders and residents make sure that they are up-to-date with the tetanus shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis vaccination (DTaP for those younger than 7; Tdap or Td for those 7years or older) across the lifespan:

• Infants and children should receive five doses of DTaP by the time they reach 6 years of age.

• Adolescents should receive a single dose of Tdap between 11 and 12 years of age.

• Pregnant women should receive a single dose of Tdap during every pregnancy.

• Adults should receive a single dose of Td every 10 years.

• Adults who are eligible to receive a Td, but have never had a Tdap, should receive a Tdap.

• If you receive a wound, you should still see your doctor as other medicines or treatment may be needed.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can be caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. It has not recently been associated with exposure to flood waters in the United States. However, because Arkansas is currently experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak, anyone in flood-involved areas who wants to be protected from hepatitis A is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, the release continues.

Vaccines will be available for the next month at the following LHUs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and during late hours as noted:

Northwest Region (Late hours every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Conway County

Crawford County

Franklin County

Logan County — Paris

Logan County — Booneville

Pope County

Sebastian County

Yell County-Dardanelle

Central Region (Late hours every Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Faulkner County

Perry County

Pulaski County — Central (this location is currently without power check ADH social media accounts for updates on power restoration)

Southeast Region:

Arkansas County — DeWitt (Late hours every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Arkansas County — Stuttgart (Late hours every Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Desha County — Dumas (Late hours every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Jefferson County (Late hours every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Lincoln County (Late hours every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Vaccines are also available in many doctor’s offices and pharmacies. There is an LHU in every county, and a listing can be found at healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units.