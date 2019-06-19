On June 11, I will be interviewing Hot Springs Village POA Board President Cindi Erickson. This is a recorded 15 minute web exclusive event that HSV residents can participate in by sending your questions to jmeek@hsvvoice.com up until 5 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Questions should be on matters related to the POA board. Be sure to include your first and last name and address in the email submission. We will accept no more than 3 questions per person.

We do not guarantee that all questions will be asked. Submissions with objectionable language or hate speech, threats or that are off topic will not be considered. The questions will not be previewed by Erickson prior to me asking the questions.