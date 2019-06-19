Pine Bluff Grider Field Aviation Museum Inc.’s Board of Directors will hold an open house and chicken dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Grider Field Regional Airport.

“Several different types of airplanes will be on display for visitors to view up close, including WWII (World War II) War Birds,” a spokesman said in a news release.

All the fundraiser proceeds will be used toward the restoration of the only remaining WWII barrack which will become the site of the aviation museum, the spokesman said.

Chicken dinner tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 870-543-9933. Dinners compliments of Tyson Foods.