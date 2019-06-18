A new veterinarian clinic is in the works at Fort Smith’s Chaffee Crossing.

Dr. Lance Fouts, DVM, announced last week he will open Chaffee Veterinary Clinic this fall in a new development by ERC Holdings called Chaffee Commons at 6210 Massard Road.

“I really like to get to know pets and their owners,” Fouts said in a news release “Pets are family members and we want our patients to feel like we are their family doctor.”

Animal dentistry is a service he plans to expand on with the new 2,800 square-foot clinic. Fouts noted the location of Chaffee Commons will be convenient to residential neighborhoods in Chaffee Crossing, as well as those along Massard, and around Ben Geren Regional Park. The clinic will connect to the trail system.

The 6,000 square-foot Chaffee Commons is under construction behind the FirStar Bank on Massard Road, which is also still under construction. ERC has 3,200 square foot available for future tenants in Chaffee Commons, the release adds.

Fouts was raised in Muldrow and graduated from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2013. He completed his clinical year of the program at Kansas State University. He also has received his bachelor’s degree in animal science at Oklahoma State University, where he worked as an equine veterinary tech.

For the past six years, Fouts worked as a veterinarian at Rye Hill Veterinary Clinic. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association.