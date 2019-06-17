The Fort Smith Board of Directors will talk a lot about parks and recreation at its meeting Tuesday.

A resolution authorizing the purchase of 2.36 acres of land for an extension of the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park is the primary agenda item.

If approved, the city will purchase the parcel from the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation for $160,000. It will do the contract work, such as lights, sidewalks and design. Funding will come from the Parks and Recreation Department’s capital improvement plan.

Amenities will be privately funded with $500,000 in pledges already secured by local business owners.

Activities will include climbing obstacles, an advanced bike pump track and potentially a ropes course to complement the current park.

“Though the actual amenities are yet to be designed, it is acknowledged that some of the contemplated elements may require staff supervision, operating hours and security for non-operating hours,” wrote Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken.

The directors will also discuss a contract with Zagster Inc. for the equipment, software and services to operate a bike share program.

According to a memo from Dingman to Geffken, this is a joint desire between the city, Western Arkansas Planning and Development District and Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Such a program would provide bicycles for short-term rentals to residents and visitors to enjoy amenities such as the Riverfront Bike/Skate Park and Greg Smith River Trail,” Dingman wrote.

Zagster offers “scalable” programs for communities of different sizes in the United States and is proposing a three-year contract. The city would pay $18,000 each year, and the company would own the bikes and equipment. Users will also utilize the software and mobile apps to rent the bikes, Dingman wrote.

Frontier MPO worked with First National Bank of Fort Smith and the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. to secure money and grants for the first year. It is working on finding similar funding for the remaining two years on the contract, Dingman said.

Dingman said funding for the final two years of the contract is expected, but the Parks and Recreation Department would be responsible if additional donations or grants are not acquired.

The board will also consider approving the final payments for the River Park Glass Pavilion air conditioning project and a maintenance building at the 51-acre sports fields on Riverfront Drive. Both projects were budgeted for through the one-eighth cent sales tax.

Two 12½-ton air conditioning units and window tinting were installed to cool the facility during events. Their placement over the restrooms allows easy access for any potential repairs.

The maintenance building will store equipment for downtown-area parks care, which is closer than the current building at Creekmore Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert recommended both projects be considered complete and the board authorize final payments.

The directors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B. They will also hold a special meeting at noon Friday at the Janet Huckabee Nature Center for the mid-year budget review and 2020 budget goals discussion.