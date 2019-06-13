Two Texas men who in July were involved in a Fort Smith bank robbery were each sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in federal prison.

Daniel Giles, 29, and Romaris Smith, 24, of Houston were sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison and 7 years and six months in prison on one count of bank robbery. Giles and Smith were arrested on July 26, 2018, in Oklahoma after they stole two ATM canisters filled with money earlier that day at a Bank of the Ozarks facility in Fort Smith, according to a Western District of Arkansas news release.

Giles and Smith grabbed the two canisters, each of which contained more than $18,000, from two bank employees who were changing the bank's two ATMs. They later crashed their vehicle in Oklahoma and fled the scene on foot before they were arrested, according to court records.

Fort Smith police later that day reportedly found the canisters damaged and empty in a drainage underpass near Jenny Lind Road and Harvard Avenue. Smith had a backpack with more than $18,000 when he was arrested.

Smith entered a guilty plea in December 2018, and Giles entered a guilty plea in July 2018. The incident was investigated by the FBI.