The Fort Smith Regional Airport saw a slight bump in traffic last month.

According to the latest airport passenger traffic report, the airport at 6700 McKennon Blvd. was the embarking point for 8,522 passengers in May. The previous May saw 8,486 enplanements for a 0.4% increase. Enplanements are passengers flying out of the airport and deplanements are those arriving. The airport uses enplanements to gauge its traffic count, and airport traffic is considered an economic indicator.

At 16,610 enplanements, the airport’s year-to-date traffic also remains steady with a 0.8% increase. The two air carriers at the airport are American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.