Yes, as the headline reads, “Friends and wine. What could be better?” The World Tour of Wines brought a little bit of France to the Coronado Center recently and nearly 100 were in attendance.

Upon entry, guests were introduced to a Maison Nicolas merlot, a dark but soft wine with hints of blackberry, coffee and allspice.

Rich Wittman's catering staff createed familiar French cuisine for the evening. First course appetizer was crab-stuffed deviled eggs accompanied by a light Gerard Bertrand Perles Sauvignon Blanc. The wine’s refreshing and clean palate was the perfect partner to the eggs to start the dining.

A French chopped salad tossed with tiny potatoes and radishes drizzled with Champagne vinaigrette was served with Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne. It was a fine light pairing for the salad.

Main course, chicken cordon bleu, was accompanied by Domaine Gerard Brisson Beaujolais. The chicken was graced with a matching wine sauce and the Beaujolais was harmonious with aromas of violet on the nose.

Dessert of housemade strawberry ice cream was paired with Mont Gravet Colombard. The crisp wine was light and complimentary to the ice cream.

Bill Lamoureux’s wine tasting services are available by contacting wlamoureux@earthlink.net.

Tom Knight showed his expertise in vineyard history, agricultural eccentricities and rules of France’s wine making business. Knight is wine sales manager for Moon Distributing. He’s been in the wine business nearly 20 years.

The next scheduled World Tour of Wines will cover Chile on July 11.

Go to the POA website ticket sales and reserve your seats early or call 922-5050 for more information.



