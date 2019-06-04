June 4

(2009) Ruth Doyle Intermediate student Matthew Sweere was one of only five students to score in the top percentile on the ACT Explore test. Sweere, who had just completed his fifth-grade year, had a perfect score. The test was normally taken by seventh-grade students as part of Duke University’s Talent Identification Program (TIP). The Josh Love Band (formerly Old School Bluegrass) performed at the Faulkner County Library. Josh Love, young singer and guitarist, had recently joined band members were Bill Nesbitt, mandolin/vocals; Bill Anderson, banjo; and Glenn Waldo, bass/vocals.

(1994) Members of the Hendrix College Class of 1994 helped bring to campus a steel-alloy bell that was originally installed in 1883 at Central Collegiate Institute in Altus. The school became Hendrix College in 1889 and moved to Conway in 1890. The bell was installed in the center of campus west of Couch Hall. More than 50 aircraft came to Cantrell Field for a “fly in” sponsored by the Conway Pilots Association. Military and civilian aircraft were on display including a C-130 and an Army National Guard helicopter. The Conway Fire Department also had its children’s fire house.

(1969) Free summer vacation movie tickets to 12 shows were available at Floyd Cummins Furniture, New York Life-Calvin Shock, Nabholz Supply, Van-Atkins Department Store, First National Bank, KCON radio station, Bill Ward Photography, First State Bank, Simon’s Grocery and Central Pharmacy. All movies had a G rating and were shown at 2 p.m. each Wednesday. The Board of Trustees at Hendrix presented retiring president Dr. Marshall T. Steel and his wife with a motorboat at the retirement luncheon. Miss Elizabeth B. Daniels was hired by the Conway School Board of Education to teach high school journalism.

(1944) Springhill’s 70 th annual homecoming and singing attracted a crowd of approximately 3,000 according to W.F. Rhea, one of the community leaders. Approximately 45 musical directors were in attendance. Many of the visitors brought their lunches and dinner was spread on the ground at the noon hour. Two dollars per 100 pounds, about 15 cents above the floor price, was being paid to Faulkner County growers as the potato market for 1944 was opened at Conway. Johnnie James, 18, of Conway, was headed for the United States naval academy at Annapolis, Maryland. He was the second Conway boy to receive an appointment.

(1919) Other laws passed by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1919 were: 1) Act No. 66 provided that married women would have all the rights as if she were a femme sole. The law removed all statutory disabilities as well as common law disabilities, such as the disability to act as an administratrix or executrix. 2) Act 134 provided for wash houses at coal mines. It was the duty of every coal mine owner that employed more than ten persons to provide a suitable building for lockers, benches, light, heat, hot and cold water and shower baths.