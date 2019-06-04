Jim Reynolds, a Republican in Greenwood, has announced his candidacy for Arkansas House of Representatives from District 21.

State Rep. Marcus E. Richmond, a Republican living in Harvey, is the current District 21 representative and House Majority Leader. He was re-elected in November and his term expires in December 2020.

Reynolds, a retired educator who owns an advertising business in Greenwood, has been married to his wife, Melissa, for 29 years and they have one daughter, Laura Elizabeth.

“I believe the experiences I have gained as a small-business owner, outdoors’ advocate, educator and father will help me understand the many challenges the citizens of our district face," Reynolds said in a news release. “I have wanted to serve my community ever since I retired from education.”

Jim retired from education after 25 years with experience in several school districts, some of which are in District 21. He tutors three to four days a week at the Children’s Emergency Shelter in Fort Smith. The shelter provides a home-like environment for children in need. He is also the Area I Director for the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, which covers Polk, Scott, Sebastian, Yell, and five other counties. Reynolds said he holds a Lifetime Teacher and Administrators license and is a strong advocate for agricultural, technical and vocational training.

Known across the state as "Mr. Outdoors," Reynolds says he created a family-oriented radio program while teaching and coaching full-time. The program went beyond hunting and fishing, to give listeners an overall picture of regional events and everything outdoors. For more than 10 years, the “Jim Reynolds Outdoors” radio show promoted recreational activities, tourism and hunting across the region. The radio show grew into an advertising agency, which focuses on helping small businesses.

A lifetime NRA member Reynolds also says he is a "staunch defender" of the Second Amendment.

District 21 is the second largest district in the state, Reynolds noted. It covers the southwest portion of Sebastian County, most of Scott County, northern Polk, Montgomery and Garland County, southern Perry and Yell County.

“I have been all over this area as part of my radio show for 10 years and also on the yellow bus during my coaching career," Reynolds said. "I have met many people in the district and now I want to serve them as their state representative. I will listen to their needs and do what is best for our district.”

Reynolds will be announcing his candidacy at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith at 1 p.m. Thursday and The Rock Café in Waldron at 11:30 a.m. Friday.