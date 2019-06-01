On May 18, the Hot Springs Village Evening Lions Club hosted its 40th annual Hamburger and Brat Day, this time at Balboa Baptist Church’s Outreach Center. You read that correctly, 40th annual event, which for decades has been enjoyed and appreciated by those who support the Evening Lions and their many efforts. Burgers and brats were the main dish, to go with coleslaw, beans and a drink.

Club president Jack Wells and other Lions stopped by tables to greet people as waiters and waitresses

cleaned up each table as folks finished their lunch.

The beautiful outreach center was filled with tables, patrons, and laughter as folks visited with each other over lunch. It was a great way to spend part of a Hot Springs Village Saturday afternoon.