Pine Bluff police are in the early stages of an investigation into the death of a man Tuesday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the area of 1200 Maple Street in response to a report of gunshots in the area. While there, they located the body of Alton Douglas Randall Jr., 33.

Deputy Jefferson County Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Randall dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m. and listed the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley said the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory at Little Rock for an autopsy.

No additional information was immediately available on the death, which was the 14th homicide of the year in Pine Bluff and the third in the month of May. Two homicides were reported in May 2018 and one in May 2017.

On May 6, police were sent to 1804 W. 25th Ave., where they found Antonio Martin, 33, sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Chrysler 300 that was parked between 24th and 25th avenues. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. A second man, Anthony McFadden, 29, was wounded.

In another case, Anthony Boykins, 24, was arrested and is being held without bond on probable cause of capital murder and first-degree battery.

On May 17, a high-speed chase through Pine Bluff that began when sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a car that callers had reported suspicious ended when the driver of the car, Harold Locke, 39, wrecked the vehicle in a ditch behind Car Mart on Blake Street.

The body of Tywanna Angel Gordon, 41, who had been a passenger in the car, was found face down in the ditch; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Locke is being held on a $250,000 bond on probable cause of felony fleeing and first-degree murder pending the filing of formal charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Randall or any other unsolved homicide should contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or the Dispatch Center at 870-541-5300. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below.

