The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting in Fort Smith on Thursday to present and discuss the proposed plans to widen Arkansas 45 between U.S. 71 and Arkansas 255.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments. The meeting will follow an open house format and will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Community Church Activity Center, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, in Fort Smith.