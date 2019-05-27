A Vilonia teen is facing a felony charge after sheriff's deputies fund a homemade bomb in his vehicle during a traffic stop in April.

The Log Cabin Democrat previously reported that 19-year-old Blake Austin Danner was arrested following the April 2 traffic stop for reportedly driving on a suspended license. The teen also showed to have a warrant issued against him by the Vilonia Police Department. Since his initial arrest, a felony case was filed against Danner.

Online records show the felony case was filed May 13 and that Danner was arrested on May 22. Danner faces one count of criminal use of prohibited weapons, a Class B felony, after authorities reportedly found a homemade bomb in his vehicle.

According to an incident report, police were inventorying the items in the teen's vehicle upon his April 2 arrest before releasing the vehicle to a tow truck driver when they found the suspected bomb.

One of the deputies inventorying the vehicle called deputy Terry Roper, who was taking Danner to the county jail on the night in question, after finding the suspicious object in the back pocket of the front passenger seat.

"The object was about the size of a light bulb and covered by tape with a green piece of twine looking material coming from one end," the affidavit states.

After deputy Stephen Ferguson found the bomb, he called in the Conway Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad learned the next day that the bomb was made of explosives powder that was contained in a light bulb that also had "various size[d] lead shot[s]" in it, according to the affidavit.

Danner told authorities he got the bomb from a friend and said he planned to "blow up stumps" with it.

"Mr. Danner stated he was not going to hurt anybody with the bomb; he was just going to blow it up," the affidavit reads.

Bomb squad members said the bomb was "a sophisticated and functional bomb."

Following his May 22 arrest, Danner appeared via video conference in Faulkner County District Court on Friday for a first appearance hearing. Local attorney Chris Murray, who was sitting in as a special judge, approved deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold's request Friday to hold the 19-year-old behind bars in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Arnold requested the bond on behalf of the 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office because "the state's concerned about the safety of the community" given the potential dangers of the explosive device.

Danner is scheduled to appear next on June 17 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.