Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, in conjunction with Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas, issued a statement early today reminding citizens of Crawford County to avoid the low-lying areas protected by the levee system and to stay away from the levees.

As the Arkansas River reaches historic levels, the Crawford County Levee system is operating as designed, Gilstrap said in the statement. There are 26 miles of levee in the county that extends from near Mt. Vista to May Branch Creek to near Clear Creek Park.

The Crawford County Emergency Department of Management is monitoring the levees from the ground and air and will continue to do so as long as necessary, according to Gilstrap.