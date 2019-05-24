The Arkansas River is expected to reach flood levels considered “extremely dangerous and life threatening” on Saturday in the Fort Smith area, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS forecasters estimate the river on Sunday will rise to 41 feet in Crawford and Sebastian counties. The water total would break the Van Buren and Fort Smith flood records, according to NWS data.

Friday morning Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap and Crawford County Department of Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas issued the following message:

“In Van Buren and Crawford County there are approximately 26 miles of levee protection, between Mt. Vista and Mays Branch near Clear Creek park. During this historic event, our certified levees will be tested. With information provided by the Army Corp of Engineers, we are expecting to stay approximately four feet below the top of the levee. We ask that you stay aware of the situation and please stay away from the levees and flood waters. City and county officials will be monitoring the levees during this historical flooding event.

The Crawford County Emergency Management is continuing to meet with city, county and state officials along the Arkansas River and will continue to participate in meetings and conference calls with Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and keep the public informed as we get more information."













