HUNTER, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a turbine on an Oklahoma wind farm to buckle and collapse midway up the tower.

The Enid News & Eagle reports nobody was hurt in Tuesday's accident near Hunter.

No cause has been announced, but Enel Green Power North America is investigating why its turbine, made by GE, failed at the Chisholm View II project. The National Weather Service reports strong winds gusting to near 40 mph swept the area from late Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Enel Green Power says the wind farm's footprint extends into both Grant and Garfield counties.

The turbine is part of Enel Green Power's 6,000-acre complex built adjacent to the original, much larger, Chisholm View project, which sits on 45,000 acres.