The Van Buren Police Department has announced the following streets will be closed immediately due to expected flooding in the area: the road leading to Lee Creek Park in downtown Van Buren, the Jefferson Street bridge and Rena Road between Pevehouse Road and Park Ridge Drive.

The Arkansas River is currently above flood stage in Van Buren at a level of 23.6 feet and is expected to rise to at least 31 feet by noon Friday before cresting at a minimum of 33 feet later in the day Friday according to a press release issued by VBPD Wednesday afternoon.

The flood gates along the Arkansas River levee were being closed Wednesday afternoon. Only authorized personnel are permitted near the flood gates. If you are caught on the levee system, you are subject to arrest and will be charged with criminal trespassing.

Individuals are reminded to avoid flooded areas and to not attempt to drive around barricades.