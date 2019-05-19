Sunday

May 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Crawford County

Michael E Cooper, 1034 Chitwood St, Alma; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.

Logan County

Sally Canada, 336 W. 5th St., Booneville; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 10; unlisted assets.

Sebastian County

Jeremiah Webb, D/B/A Webb Heating & Air, and Terri Webb, 11515 E Hwy 10, Greenwood; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 7; unlisted assets.

David A Vega, D/B/A Vega BroKerage, LLC, and Melissa K Vega, A/K/A Melissa K Vega, 905 M Street, Barling; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.

Linda M Pullum, 1004 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.

B & J Heating & Air, Inc12610 Marble Drive, Fort Smith; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.

Bryan Eoff and Carolyn Eoff, 12610 Marble Drive, Fort Smith; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.

Jennifer Lea McFarland, 14407 Wildflower Loop, Fort Smith; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 9; unlisted assets.

Scott D Synoground, 3132 Mount Harmony Road, Greenwood; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 10; unlisted assets.

John Wesley Brock and Ginny Lynn Brock, 1517 W Browntown Rd, Huntington; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 10; unlisted assets.