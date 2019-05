Newcomer’s of Jackson County held their Annual Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale on Tuesday, May 14th. The event took place in the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church from 11 am- 1 pm. Newcomer’s hold the annual fundraiser to support such Jackson County needs as Project New Start, Jackson County Humane Society, White River Women’s Shelter, Center for Independence, CASA and the Single Parent Scholarship. Donations are appreciated.