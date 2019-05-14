“This is the time of year we see a lot of animals being born and a lot of animals brought inside the Village and dropped off,” said Hot Springs Village Police Chief Ricky Middleton. Many of these animals are dogs that are dropped off along roads and the animal control building. “I want to remind people they can be charged with cruelty to animals. It’s a person’s responsibility to provide food and shelter.”

Middleton said according to Garland and Saline County statutes an animal can run free as long as they have an identifier, like a dog tag. Sometimes people see a dog running around and pick it up, but that dog or other animal has an owner, which technically could result in theft of property. “A lot of people don’t know that.

We’re seeing a lot of hunting dogs brought in. It’s a big problem for the Animal Welfare League. It happens year round, but more in spring,” Middleton said. Why, because they must have the money to feed and take care of the animals brought in.

“My goal is to educate our members and the public about laws that are in place. We just had four pups dropped off along DeSoto recently,” said the chief.

Middleton said the P.D. gets many complaints about dogs off leashes and barking dogs. “If you’re going to be a pet owner, then be a responsible pet owner,” Middleton emphasized.

“Continuous barking is a county ordnance violation.”

Loose dogs on trails has also been a problem. Even a playful dog can scare a trail walker because they don’t know the demeanor of the dog.

Middleton shared the state and county dog and cruelty to animal statutes with the Voice.

They run for many pages, but here’s a few to keep in mind. As for cruelty offenses: a person commits the offense if they knowingly subject an animal to cruel mistreatment, kill or injure any animal owned by another person without legal privilege or consent of the owner, abandon an animal at a location without providing for the animal’s continued care, or fail to supply an animal in their custody with sufficient quantity of wholesome food and water.

Penalties include a fine of no less than $150 and no more than $1,000, either imprisonment for no less than one day and no more than one year in jail or ordered to complete community service, or both.

Theft of property statutes: a person commits this crime if they knowingly take or exercise unauthorized control over, or makes an unauthorized transfer of an interest in the property of another person with the purpose of depriving the owner of the property or obtains the property of another person by deception or by threat with the purpose of depriving the owner of the property. Theft of property can be a Class B, C, or D felony depending on the situation.

Some of the county ordinances about dogs include information on what vicious dogs are considered to be, what high risk breeds are, like “gripper breeds,” what is considered a nuisance, or a stray. Also in the material are ordnances on containment, restraint and control, registration, complaints and penalties.



