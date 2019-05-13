Food insecurity and traffic violations are at the forefront of the Fort Smith Board of Directors' study session Tuesday.

City Directors on Tuesday will discuss food insecurity in light of the Urban Institute's decision to use Fort Smith as a pilot community for a food insecurity project on June 3-4. They will also discuss ways to decrease the number of drivers who run red lights in the city.

Urban Institute personnel chose Fort Smith as one of only six communities from factors such as degree of food insecurity and housing cost burden. The project was launched to bring data to communities across the United States on issues directly related to food insecurity.

Urban Institute personnel would like local stakeholders such as educators, health care providers, local government officials, leaders of nonprofits and service providers to speak with them on the project. Ken Kupchick of Antioch for Youth & Family, a nonprofit that directly addresses food insecurity in Fort Smith through the public schools and community events, has compiled a list of 65 potential stakeholders to participate in the project.

Kupchick will also discuss the project with city directors at the study session, according to a memo from IT Director Russell Gibson to City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Fort Smith police have brought the issue of red light running to the Board of Directors as an issue that "has been a persistent and recurring concern" for as long as interim Police Chief Danny Baker has been a police officer, according to a memo from Baker to Geffken. Fort Smith police in 2018 issued 402 traffic citations for disregarding a traffic sign or signal, according to records.

While Baker in the memo said less than 8 percent of wrecks in Fort Smith are from people who run red lights, he also said instances like a driver hitting a Southside student in an intersection in Old Greenwood Road highlight the concern.

"To be successful, I believe this will require a multi-pronged approach that must encompass so much more than just enforcement. Public education, intersection engineering, signal timing studies, legislative changes, distracted driving initiatives, personal accountability and innovative thinking ... must all be considered if we hope to have meaningful impact on this issue," Baker said in his memo.

The board will meet at noon Tuesday in the Fort Smith Public Library Community Room.