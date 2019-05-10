Patients at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith can now have the chance to express their gratitude to those who donated blood to them.

Mercy held a press event at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a new program it implemented called Thank-the-Donor. Tara Scott of the Arkansas Blood Institute described Thank-the-Donor, which the institute pioneered, as "the world's first web technology-based program that connects blood donors and blood recipients anonymously."

Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of the Arkansas Blood Institute, said Thank-the-Donor is a way for patients, as well as their family members and friends, to send an anonymous message via smart phone or tablet to the person who donated blood being used by the patient. This message can be something written, a photo or a video.

"So it's a very personal connection that's being unleashed, but it's anonymous, so all the confidentiality and privacy protections are in place," Armitage said.

A Mercy news release states to use the free service, one can visit the program's website and follow the instructions. Armitage said messages can also be shared with others, such as blood center and hospital staff.

Guests at the event also heard from a blood recipient who used the Thank-the-Donor program and his mother. Dee Blackwell said her son, Max, 11, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of nine. He has received multiple blood product transfusions throughout his treatment, including those for whole blood, platelets and plasma, due to the side effects of the leukemia and chemotherapy. His last transfusion was in December.

"So this is an ongoing thing for him," Dee Blackwell said. "He's doing well. He's back in school. He is still in treatment, though. He's in what's called maintenance treatment, so he still takes chemotherapy every day, he goes to the oncology clinic every month, but he's strong and it's through these donations that he's been able to remain strong and keep that fight up. ..."

Max Blackwell said the opportunity to have the Thank-the-Donor program has brought up a chance for one to thank the person who helped them in their life when they could not help themselves.

"The donors I know all want to hear from the person they gave transfusions to, that they really helped them, because you know that you're doing something good when you give someone a blood bag of different things, of different cells that they can't produce on their own, but it's not until you really meet the person you donated to that you know just how much you helped," Max Blackwell said.

Other speakers at the event included Paul Flood, a platelet donor who received a message through Thank-the-Donor, and Mercy Oncologist Dr. Ali Dadla.