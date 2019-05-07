Health Mart Pharmacy has officially broken ground at its new site location near the East Gate entrance to Hot Springs Village. A trailer has been in place since mid-January to carry on business for customers, but in approximately six months, depending on the weather, the new store will be opening.

Pharmacy operations manager Todd Beagle and store owner Michael Butler were on hand for the groundbreaking as they welcomed and thanked everyone who attended the event. Currently the corners of the building have been staked and construction work will begin soon.

Butler said phase one is the pharmacy, which will be followed by a phase two, which will be a strip mall behind the Health Mart Pharmacy with 6 rental units available.

Butler told the Hot Springs Village Voice anyone interested in one of those units may contact him at 501-984-3313.

Asked about the possibility of having a grocery store, Beagle said they looked at that possibility, but the numbers didn’t work out. Butler said he’d crunched the numbers and they didn’t come anywhere close to pursuing the possibility of a grocery store.