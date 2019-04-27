The Woodsman Co. outdoor outfitters has plans to move into a larger space in Fort Smith this fall, carving out a space in the former Toys R Us building at 5609 Rogers Ave.

The Woodsman Co. will occupy about two-thirds of the former Toys R Us, which is getting a $1 million-plus update inside and out. Demolition work recently began to prepare for a modern upgrade envisioned by Hathaway Architectural Design.

The move, however, is another major loss for Central Mall, which has served as The Woodsman’s home since 1990. Sears closed last year at Central Mall, and several other small retail stores have closed since then.

The Woodsman Co.’s move is an example of businesses adapting to a changing market as “big box” stores close to online pressure.

The Woodsman, which was founded in 1985, will also launch its long-awaited online store about the same time it moves into 20,000 square feet of the 50,000-square-foot former Toys R Us building.

Plans call for the new Woodsman store to be open Oct. 1, with closing sales in the 7,000-square-foot mall store beginning in August, The Woodsman Co. owner Bryan Dobbins said.

The Woodsman is also consolidating its “boathouse” and fishing gear location into the new store. The "boathouse" is located at the former Ozark Smokehouse behind the corner of Phoenix and Rogers avenues. The gear and kayak portions of The Woodsman will be about the same size as the entire mall store, Dobbins added. The Woodsman Co. will retain ownership of the former Ozark Smokehouse and Dobbins is considering it as the base for their online store.

The Fort Smith Toys R Us was one of two in Arkansas that closed last year. The other was in Little Rock. The toy company announced in January 2018 it would be closing 180 stores across the country by that spring.

Stuart Ghan, principal at Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties, noted the building at 5609 Rogers Ave. was a Walmart prior to serving as a Toys R Us. The lease for the toy store was signed May 16, 1989, his notes show. It will be the first time for the building to see major exterior renovations in 30 years, Ghan noted.

Ghan & Cooper serves as the property manager and leasing agent for a group of California-based individuals who have owned the building that housed Toys R Us since the early 2000s. Other tenants at 5609 Rogers Ave. include Rent One, Cricket and Phone Doctors. With The Woodsman Co. set to take up about half of the former Toys R Us, the remaining 24,000 square feet is expected to be divided up at least once into two 12,000-square-foot retail spaces.