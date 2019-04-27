Van Buren High School seniors Stephanie Benitez and Emma Davis were selected as the 2019 recipients of the Harry O. Hamm Foundation Trust Scholarships.

Benitez is the daughter of Maria Benitez and she plans on majoring in psychology at the University of Central Arkansas with the occupational goal of becoming a public relations specialist.

The Van Buren senior is a member of the VBHS Concert and Marching Bands, Psi Alpha Club, National History Club and Mu Alpha Theta.

She received the VBHS Outstanding Woodwind Musician Award in the 2017-18 and the Outstanding Student in AP Literature Award in 2018.

She was accepted into Arkansas Governor’s School and invited to the National Society of High School Scholars in 2018. She plans on participating in the UCA Bear Marching Band this coming fall and the UCA Concert Band in Spring 2020.

Davis is the daughter of Steven Scott Davis. She also plans on attending UCA and major in political science with the goal of becoming a Civil Rights attorney.

Davis is a member of the VBHS Marching and Symphonic Bands, Cultures in Action, Young Democrats of America, and Educators Rising.

Her honors and achievements at VBHS include receiving the Arkansas Governor’s School Certificate of Achievement, being named ALA Arkansas Girls State Associate Justice No. 6, and Outstanding Sophomore and Junior Brass Musician.

Davis also plans to participate in the UCA band program.

The Hamm Foundation Scholarships are administered by the Trust Department of Citizens Bank & Trust Company. The endowment is funded by Harry O. Hamm, who attended elementary school in Van Buren and left his entire estate for the post-secondary education of VBHS graduates.

The individual scholarship awards are for up to $8,000 per academic year for up to five years.