Ten volunteer fire stations in west central Arkansas recently received wildfire suppression kits from the Arkansas Agriculture Department.

The kits include lightweight wildfire-resistant personal protective equipment, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.

“Volunteer fire departments are the primary partner to Arkansas Forestry Commission crews in wildfire response and suppression but often need the specialized equipment and gear necessary for safe wildfire suppression,” a news release states.

The Rural Fire Program, managed by the Arkansas Agriculture Department's Forestry Commission, received $237,000 from the United States Forest Service to purchase and distribute 79 wildfire suppression kits to statewide volunteer fire departments in 2019.

Area volunteer fire departments receiving kits in 2019 are Board Camp VFD in Polk County; Butterfield VFD and Mulberry VFD in Crawford County; Cecil Rural VFD and Watalula VFD in Franklin County; Driggs VFD and New Blaine VFD in Logan County; Hackett VFD in Sebastian County; Lamar VFD in Johnson County; and Y City VFD in Scott County.

Since 2014, more than 300 volunteer fire departments have received wildfire suppression kits through the Rural Fire Program.