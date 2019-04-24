The U.S. Marshals Museum announced Tuesday it has launched #BringItToLife, a GoFundMe campaign with a target to raise $2 million by July.

U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation President Jim Dunn said the funds raised would pay for a portion of the production costs for the guest experience.

“This campaign strongly positions the Museum to continue production efforts in a timely manner,” Dunn said in a news release. “We are launching this effort in hopes that individuals and corporations both in the Fort Smith community, as well as across the country, will join together to make sure the guest experience is developed sooner rather than later.”

The #BringItToLife Campaign is a response to supporters and interested donors of the museum asking for opportunities to participate and fund the "museum experience," Dunn added.

“As we’ve educated the community about the museum, one of the things we’ve heard over and over again was the desire to help with donations, but not be encumbered with any type of tax," Dunn said. "This provides that opportunity for anyone interested in helping.”

To complete the guest experience, the Museum Foundation needs to raise a total of $15.3 million.

CDI Contractors estimate the building construction will be complete this fall. A dedication ceremony for the Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III Building and Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor is planned for Sept. 24, the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service. Exhibits are expected at a later date, finances permitting, the release stated.

The future United States Marshals Museum will be a national museum located on the riverfront in Fort Smith. Once open, the United States Marshals Museum will tell the story of the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency from its establishment by President George Washington through current day. The museum will honor the sacrifice of marshals killed in the line of duty, as well as those who continue to place their lives in harm’s way, as they enforce the Constitution. For more information, visit usmmuseum.org.