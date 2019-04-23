With the holidays behind us, the White Hall Food Pantry is in need of the following items:

Canned chili; Canned Sloppy Joe Sauce; Canned Chicken; Canned Soups; Tuna Fish; Canned Beans; Canned Vegetables; Canned Tomatoes; Dry Beans; Bagged Rice; Boxed Dinners; Pop Tarts; Cereal; Cooking Oil;

Canned Fruit; Peanut Butter; Jelly; Saltine Crackers; Jiffy Mix; Mac & Cheese; Powdered Milk; Flour; Sugar; Box Stuffing; Boxed Mashed Potatoes; Ketchup; Mustard; and Pickles.

Donations may be dropped off at White Hall City Hall, located at 101 Parkway Ave., as well as Cranford’s Fresh World.