If you have been reading The Sun Times recently you have been seeing photos of dogs who have been found to be Heartworm positive. These dogs can be great pets after treatment. The medicine costs about $400 per dog and Dr. Ryan Sartin is directing the treatment plan free of charge, for the Heber Springs Humane Society shelter. They would like to thank all of the members and supporters for their donations. They encourage everyone to come to the shelter and help walk these dogs on a leash. They will be free to go to their forever homes July 17th. Come meet them and put in an adoption application!