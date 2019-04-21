Downtown business owners and leaders want increased police presence in downtown in response to reported increased aggression from the area's homeless population.

Downtown business owners Cynthia Moore and Bobby Aldridge told Central Business Improvement District panelists on Tuesday homeless people in the downtown area have become more aggressive toward pedestrians and business owners in the past few months. Fort Smith Interim Police Chief Danny Baker in response to the grievances of the business owners and panelists said it will be difficult to increase police presence in the downtown area without more officers on the force but also said it is a long-term goal of the Police Department.

"It's been a priority to get some officers assigned down here for a long time — not just for downtown, but the trail and all of that," Baker said.

Baker said the homeless aggression in downtown is likely the result of "a lot of different things at play," including increased pedestrian traffic in the area and the cleanup efforts at a homeless camp in town. Chris Weeks of Kelley Realty said he is concerned they will reach inside his vehicle whenever he gets in his car. Moore said homeless people got in a fight in front of Fifth Street Cafe, have asked for money from her customers and have followed her children while she was walking them to her car.

Downtown Director Talicia Richardson said police are being "very reactive" to homeless aggression in the area when they should be solution-oriented.

"We have to be, to a certain point," Baker said in response to Richardson. "A person has a constitutional right to move about freely. In regard to some issues that have been sent down to federal courts in regard to that, it limits our ability to be proactive."

Community Rescue Mission Director Heather Sanders said many of the homeless in downtown Fort Smith are not patrons of shelters or service providers like Riverview Hope Campus and Next Step.

"All of the shelters in town actually have a policy against panhandling, so if they are caught panhandling, they are not allowed to stay with us. That is actually to help prevent this, but these are the aggressive individuals. They are usually not with any of us," she said.

Aldridge specifically said homeless people in downtown have become more aggressive since the heightened police presence in the area over the holidays has decreased. Baker in response to Aldridge's observation said the increased police presence in downtown Fort Smith during that time was for Operation Inside Out, which in December put officers of all divisions in highly commercial areas throughout town. He said this is not sustainable throughout the year because officers who don't work patrol need to be able to do their jobs.

However, Baker also said policing the area is a high priority of the Police Department.

"I can look at the time, I can look at my manpower and see. Maybe I can send somebody down here, but it’s just been an issue of we don’t have the people to do it full time," Baker said. The Police Department currently has 28 open positions in its authorized force of 164.

To deter homeless people who might act aggressively toward business owners and customers, panelists and those in attendance at the meeting discussed business owners putting up "no soliciting" signs on properties and working with property owners to install gates in alleyways. Panelist Phil White asked Baker if it was legal for business and property owners to shoot stun guns, and Baker said it's legal to use them in self-defense but not to run someone off.

Sanders said property owners could try to get individual bans issued for certain homeless people who have been aggressive on their property.

"That way, if they show up on your property, it's an automatic arrest," Sanders said.

In reference to police, White suggested panelists raise half of an officer's salary and the Police Department spend the other half to put the officer in downtown full-time.

Until he finds a more permanent solution, Baker said he could use the "power shift" in his patrol division, which is designed to respond to areas of high need in the city, in the downtown area. He also said he hopes he can get as many of the 28 positions filled in the next hiring.

"Anything we can do to be of your assistance and for you to be more effective, we would like to know that," panelist Steve Clark told Baker on Tuesday.