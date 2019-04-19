June Peters and her two young daughters, all of Redfield, were excited and prepared to attend the annual White Hall Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday. But then it rained.

The hunt has been re-scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the White Hall City Park. Those who attend are encouraged to show up early, as the 8,000-plus eggs will go fast, according to a news release.

There will be many prizes, including bicycles. Age groups are: walking to 2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; and 9-10.

Peters said she plans to be there.

“It’s always a fun event each year for the kids,” she said. “Anything positive is good for them.”

Why are died eggs a symbol of Easter?

For Christians, the Easter egg is symbolic of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Painting Easter eggs is an especially beloved tradition in the Orthodox and Eastern Catholic churches where the eggs are dyed red to represent the blood of Jesus Christ that was shed on the cross.

However, the tradition of painting hard-boiled eggs during springtime pre-dates Christianity. In many cultures around the world, the egg is a symbol of new life, fertility and rebirth. For thousands of years, Iranians and others have decorated eggs on Nowruz, the Iranian New Year that falls on the spring equinox.