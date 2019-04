Three Rivers Audubon Society will conduct a cleanup of the Dr. Curtis Merrill Access to Bayou Bartholomew near Walmart on Olive Street. The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27.

“Anyone wishing to participate in this Earth Day project is welcome,” a spokeswoman said. “Bayou Bartholomew is home to over 197 species of birds that play a vital role in our natural ecosystem. It is suggested that participants bring binoculars.”