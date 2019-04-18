Disney’s Moana voyages onto the ice for the first time as Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., brings courage and adventure to hometowns across North America. Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza featuring Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella with other beloved Disney characters to help tell these extraordinary tales.

Dare To Dream takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.

“One of the most magical things about Disney On Ice is the performer’s ability to authentically showcase the best qualities of Disney characters,” said Director Patty Vincent. “At our shows, moms and dads are able to experience the magic through the eyes of their children, allowing them to reconnect with their favorite characters and once again experience the childlike wonder and hope that inspires us all.”

If you see a skating cupcake at Disney on Ice waving at the audience, it may very well be, the subject of this interview.

Jessinta Martin was five years old when she saw some skaters on TV and decided she wanted to try it out because it looked like lots of fun. During her skating career she was South Australian State Champion for 11 years straight, Silver Medalist at the Australian Nationals in 2006. Jess, as she is known, is from Adelaide, Australia and when she isn’t traveling with the Disney on Ice tour, she still calls it home. Her hometown training facility is the Noarlunga figure skating club and her first instructor was Teresa Sinclair.

Growing up her Mum took her to several Disney on Ice shows and she fell in love. Her mum always believed in her and helped her pursue her dream of being a Disney on Ice performer. She started working for Feld Entertainment which oversees the Disney on Ice show, among others, in 2015, and has also been in the “Magical Ice Festival” of Disney on Ice. Prior to joining Feld Entertainment, she did smaller shows with other companies and also competed as a senior lady figure skater. She also studied at university and received her teaching degree. She would love to teach children someday and particularly loves kindergartners.

What she loves about performing is interacting with the audience, making them smile and putting on a performance for them to enjoy. She likes being someone completely different to who you are, too. Her professional goals are, “Pushing myself to be the best I can be as a skater and performer. Growing each season and to continue having fun on this awesome journey.”

She said she wants the audience, “To be swept away from the real world and live their favourite fairytale for a couple of hours.” What she likes best about living on the road is, “Travelling the world with your friends and second family. Performing to so many people.” Worst is being away from home. But the Disney on Ice family definitely makes up for it.”

In her spare time she loves to draw and likes to use colored pencils. She also loves to exercise, catch up on her tv shows and listen to music. She also likes to run and work out at the hotel gyms. Her advice to frequent travelers is to pack reasonably light and live in the now. On the road she can’t live without her laptop and her phone. Her most prized possession is her passport.

What she has learned by being on the road, “Embrace the moment. Always pack less than what you think. Rest when you can.”

She has performed in New Zealand, Mexico and the U.S.A.

Disney on Ice will be performing at Verizon Arena April 18-21. Tickets start at $15.