After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb. There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from Heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. The guards were so afraid of him that they shook and became like dead men.

The angel said to the women, "Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He's not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: 'He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.' Now I have told you." So the women hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them. "Greetings," he said. They came to him, clasped his feet and worshiped him. Then Jesus said to them, "Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me." (Matthew 28:1-10)

Brothers and sisters, this same Jesus that you just read about is alive and well! He got up out of the grave with all power in His hands and He is sitting at the right hand of God the Father in Heaven waiting to come back to this earth one day to take His believers back home (Heaven) with Him. This same Jesus we crucified, yes I said WE because we had something to do with His crucifixion. The Bible says we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. That means He died for the future sinners as well.

Yes, brothers and sisters, we have something to do with the shedding of His blood. We may not have been there to put Him on the cross but He laid down His life for us. In closing...Easter is all about Jesus. It's all about the death of Jesus on the cross. It's all about the love of God towards us. No one took Jesus' life, He laid it down for us. It wasn't the nails that held him to the cross.

It was the love of God that kept Him there just for us. His love for us is always available. CALVARY was a mighty high mountain where our Jesus died. Can you hear the hammer hitting the nails in His hands and feet? Can you hear Him calling to His Father saying "forgive them for they know not what they do"? Yes, my brothers and sisters, He died on Calvary. He could have freed Himself and come down, but yet, He stayed there for you and me.

But, on that third day, He got up out of the grave with all power in His hands. He loves us so much that He went to hell and back just for us and said: "NOT TODAY SATAN, YOU CAN'T HAVE THEM!" Some people call it Easter and some call it Resurrection

Sunday. Me, myself, I call it Resurrection Sunday because I know my Savior lives! I feel His presence every day and I know He loves me because I'm still here to proclaim His goodness and mercy! Amen...

