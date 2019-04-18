Cardinal Investment Group announced that David DeRosa of Conway has joined their team as a financial advisor.

DeRosa comes to Cardinal Investment Group following a 40-year career in information technology, with the last 20 years focusing on sales leadership and account management. He previously worked for Acxiom and Hewlett-Packard.

Cardinal Investment Group is a full service financial planning and investment advisory firm located at 2201 Washington Avenue in Conway. It now has five financial advisors and will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary.

"Our team has been looking for someone just like David. Each of our team members brings unique talents to our collaborative process. David is passionate about helping clients on their journey to financial freedom and his caregiver nature has already shown in the customer service he is providing to clients," Gail Murdoch, founder of Cardinal Investment Group said.

DeRosa holds the Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses, allowing him to provide investment advice and trade securities for clients. He and all the advisors of Cardinal Investment Group are registered investment advisor representatives which makes them fiduciaries.

DeRosa has studied and applied financial principals to his personal life. "I am eager to share my experience with clients and help them assess their situation and lead them on a path forward. I think Cardinal is the right home for me because our two Cardinal Rules are to help our clients sleep well at night and our goal is that they will never run out of money," he said.

For more than 26 years, DeRosa and his family have made Conway their home. He and his wife, Cindy, have two grown daughters, Morgan and Dayle. They all share a love of travel and have even lived abroad for a time which allowed them to gain valuable insight into a new culture. In addition to travelling, DeRosa enjoys cycling and the health benefits it brings.

He is a member of the Conway Kiwanis and Optimists Clubs, serves as president of the Faulkner County Landlord Association, and a member of the Conway Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife are members of New Life Church and they lead a community group on the foundation of marriage.