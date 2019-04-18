The Community Easter Sunrise Service will once again be held at Saracen Landing, according to the Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church.

Service will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 21, and the guest speaker will be the Rev. George Parks of the New Hope Baptist Church of North Little Rock. A community choir of more than 50 voices will provide the music.

“For the last two years, people have gathered at the Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, on Easter morning for a community sunrise service. It’s a time of worship, celebration, fellowship and community on the holiest day of the year,” Easter said in a news release.

“The Community Sunrise Service has given out more than $3,000 in donations to local non profits in Pine Bluff and this year’s proceeds will benefit Ambassadors for Christ Youth Services,” he said.

Participating churches include New Direction Baptist Church, Bethel-New Bethel Baptist Church, St. Mark Baptist Church, Rose Hill Baptist Church, St. Peter’s Rock Baptist Church, First Missionary Baptist Church, Old St. James Baptist Church, Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Tabernacle of Faith Church of God in Christ, and the sponsor, New St. Hurricane Baptist Church.