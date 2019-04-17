A new piece of state legislation was a topic of discussion for the Greenwood Planning Commission on Monday.

Sonny Bell, director of the Greenwood Planning and Community Development Department, said the commission talked about Arkansas Act 446 of 2019, which concerns county and municipal regulation of residential building design elements, during its meeting Monday. The commission reviewed areas of the act they felt would impact Greenwood's accessory building ordinance.

"Greenwood right now has no ordinances that regulate the construction of residential buildings, so that was not a concern to us, but the way the bill read, it could flow over into some of our accessory building ordinances," Bell said.

Bell said the commission wants to get the opinion of the Arkansas Municipal League concerning a couple of questions the commission devised before it moves forward with any changes to the accessory building ordinance. Bell phoned the league at the end of last week, and was waiting for a return call as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The Greenwood Planning Commission will next meet May 20, according to the city of Greenwood website.